Penticton-born teen making feature film debut alongside notable Hollywood names

Photo: Contributed Piers Bijvoet on set of upcoming film Falling.

A teen from Penticton is making his big screen debut alongside Hollywood stars in a new feature film heading to streaming services and theatres in February.

Piers Bijvoet, 15, was born in Penticton and attended Uplands Elementary School before moving to Toronto when he was 8.

The upcoming film, Falling, was written and directed by Viggo Mortensen, who also stars with Bijvoet. Movie icons Laura Linney, David Cronenberg, and Lance Henriksen are also in the cast.

Falling gave Bijvoet the chance to shoot in both Los Angeles and Toronto, and represent the film in cast Q&As at Sundance Film Festival and the Toronto International Film Festival. After plenty of experience with commercials, voiceovers, radio shows and web series, this was his biggest project to date.

After a successful festival run, the film will now be released to North American audiences on Feb. 5, in theatres, streaming on the Apple TV app, and everywhere you rent or buy movies.

Bijvoet already has his next project lined up, slated to play the lead role of Brian in the upcoming film It's Alright Now.