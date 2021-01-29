'Warm the Sole' campaign done this year to make sure kidney patients have access to mental health resources

Casey Richardson

The Kidney Foundation's "Warm the Sole" campaign has adapted to protocols with new ideas this year, dropping off socks for the hospital staff to give to patients rather than handing them out in person. The Penticton woman whop started the project is making sure information for mental health is included with socks,

The socks are donated as a small gift for those going through dialysis and hopes to give a little support to warm their feet.

“We are concentrating a little bit more on helping patients to be very cognisant and be very aware of taking care of their mental health,” Annick Lim, a longtime Kidney Foundation volunteer said. Alongside volunteers, Vivian Short and Teresa Atkinson who work as a team in their fundraising efforts.

And this year, socks are being given out through the entire Okanagan, increasing the number from 50 pairs from last year to over 200.

The campaign kicked off back in 2018 thanks to Lim, as a survivor of 20 years with a donor’s kidney, who thought of the idea when a friend gave her a big, thick pair of socks to help her cold feet.

“It’s a circulation thing with kidney disease...Your hands get cold, your feet get cold,” Lim explained, adding they used to hand out candy canes and oranges, but decided it wasn’t enough. “We thought ‘How can we make this more memorable?’”

She also works for Sport Chek, and decided to try and use her contacts and great staff discount to get a deal on socks to donate to patients in the Penticton area. It worked, and the patients and foundation loved it.

This year, they’ve also added in another gift to deliver.

“Keeping in mind because of diabetes causing kidney disease, there’s a lot of people who lose their extremities, their legs, their feet. So we got toques for those patients.”

But the big focus this year remained on letting patients know that there are supports in place to help them. With the patients having compromised immune systems and having to be even more cautious with COVID-19, many are left with even greater limits on contact and restrictions.

“This year, it’s really critically important because people can get really down. I have some friends that have been doing dialysis treatments for over ten years and they are still waiting for that kidney transplant,” Lim added.

On top of that, the time for patients to usually connect to others going through the same treatment as themselves has changed too.

“Not only with the isolation, but I’m sure that they’re having to put plastic or close the curtains in between the dialysis patients whereas they would probably very much talk the whole time. They have to wear masks of course and so do the nurses.”

The kidney foundation continues to offer resources on its website, www.kidney.ca, including a kidney connect program and a new Facebook group to bring patients together, Kidney Friends Circle.