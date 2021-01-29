'One day at a time, one test at a time,' says Penticton family waiting for answers on why their son is so sick

Photo: Cole Deller

A Penticton couple is exhausted and heartbroken from the past six days of inconclusive tests for their just over three-week-old baby, Oliver, after he started having trouble breathing last Friday and eventually had one positive test for COVID-19.

Jolynn Collier and Cole Deller are currently in Vancouver at the BC Children's Hospital with their baby boy, who has been placed on breathing tubes and is awaiting more tests to find out what is causing the pneumonia in his lungs.

Collier explained that on Friday, Oliver (nicknamed Ollie) was having a very normal day, woke up and had a big feed and a big nap. He was doing well.

“Everything was so normal at noon...then on my drive home, I just heard him trying to cry, and you could tell he was struggling. It wasn't his normal cry,” she said.

The new mom listened carefully as he stopped crying and his breathing pattern started to sound different.

“It sounded like he had a hard time breathing and at that point, I'm looking in the mirror there, he looks good, he settling down, my thought is ‘We’re close to home and he is still breathing, I’ll just wait.’”

When Collier got home, she took Oliver’s onesie off to have skin-to-skin contact and regulate his breathing, hoping the cuddles would help. But not much changed.

The couple then called their midwife, and said, “I think we're going to go to emergency, do you think that's a good idea?”

“We were advised to monitor him at home for a little while longer,” Collier said. “[But] I just noticed how deep his chest was going when he was trying to breathe, just looked like he was struggling and very, very pale.”

“His arms were limp, he wasn't turning his head or opening his mouth at all so we rushed to the emergency right away instead of waiting.”

When the family entered the emergency room at Penticton Regional Hospital and told the staff what was happening, everything changed.

"They looked up and said "Follow me," left everything on the counter and rushed him in. Within seconds there were nine nurses and staff hooking him up to oxygen and tubes, they had their colour chart out and classified him as grey,” Collier explained.

The family was at the Penticton hospital for about seven hours. Five hours into it, they were told their son was extremely sick and that he had pneumonia in both of his lungs.

“At this point, we knew we had a bed at the children's hospital, we were just waiting for the paramedics to arrive.”

Paramedics arrived around 10 p.m. and did their check over Oliver, telling the couple he was really really sick, "but they work with the sickest of the sickest of little babies so he was going to the right place."

Oliver was put into the incubator and flown with Collier to Vancouver's Children's Hospital at midnight.

Upon arrival, doctors started running tests, CT scans, blood work and everything was coming back looking normal. Oliver was kept sedated with breathing tubes put in.

Then at 3:30 a.m., as hospital protocol is to check, Oliver was tested for COVID-19.

“When we get here, they have to treat it and assume as if it will come back positive to protect themselves,” Collier said.

“The big glass door to our room is taped off and they have little waiting room. You go in there, wait for the door to close, you have to wear an extra mask and all the extra gear, then you can come into the other room so there were so many people out in the hallway staring with their clipboards.”

Once Oliver’s COVID test came back negative, doctors were able to switch back from the extra PPE.

“Then 12 hours later I had a phone call from Interior Health (IH) and he said ‘I just am calling you back to let you know that Oliver's test is positive.’ And I said ‘Well what test?’”

Collier was confused because the nurses told them that morning Oliver's test was negative, and as conversations between IH and the hospital continued, the family was left without answers between the positive and negative results.

Oliver was tested again with the nose swab and the tracheal swab.

“After the doctor was talked to, we found out that's what it was, his nose test in Penticton came back negative, nose test that they did upon arrival in Vancouver came back negative, and it was that trachea, lung fluid test that came back positive."

Two Covid tests were done Saturday afternoon at the Vancouver hospital, which both came back negative, along with a third throat swab that also came back negative. At this point, Oliver had been through six covid tests with five negative results and one positive.

“We were still being treated as if we were in isolation,” Deller said.

On Sunday, IH advised the couple to go get tested, along with anyone else they had come in contact with. Everyone came back negative, according to Deller and Collier

“Even after Cole and I tested negative, we still weren't allowed to go out shopping, go buy clean underwear. Because everything happened so fast, we didn't know what was going on, how long we'd be here. We had no clean clothes or anything,” Collier said.

It wasn't until Monday afternoon that doctors retested the one test of Oliver's that had come back positive.

“It came back negative twice, we were super frustrated that why is it over 48 hours later that we're finding out it did test negative twice,” Collier added.

“For those two days when we didn't know about that test, they could not do any other procedures because we needed confirmation if he had COVID or not. So that's 48 hours that we could've been doing all these tests to try and help him, he's just been sedated and with breathing tubes those past two days.”

Finally, on Monday, the couple was cleared to leave and go out shopping to buy necessities.

On Tuesday, they were able to remove Oliver’s breathing tube because he was doing so well.

“He was in his bed for about an hour without his breathing tubes and then I actually got to finally hold him for the first time, and he had actually just fallen asleep,” Collier said.

“I was holding him for about 45 minutes and his oxygen started to drop.”

The family’s worry was intensified because of the procedure nurses had to follow before getting in the room, being fully gowned and passing through the multiple doors with COVID-19 protocols, even though everyone had been cleared.

“So it was super stressful that it took them that extra time because they can't use the room like normal, even though all the tests have been proven negative.”

Tests continued to come back for Ollie without any results.

“Since that little breathing scare, he's just been back on tubes,” Collier said, adding they're waiting on results from a scope of his lungs to see if there is anything.

On top of the medical stress with their child, sleeping arrangements have also been difficult. While funding for hotels has been provided by a program, and a social worker is helping the couple to get into hotels nearby the hospital, the one closest to the hospital wasn't available, pushing the couple out to one that is a 25-minute drive away.

And the extra commute is worrying in a bigger city with more COVID cases.

“It makes us nervous a little bit, we're just trying to go as little places as possible and that's another reason with the commute...So that we're going as few places as possible and getting as little contact,” Collier explained.

The next few days would add extra distress for the couple, with back-and-forth conversations between the hotel, hospital social workers and themselves trying to get in at the closest hotel, with conflicting answers about whether they could get a room.

"We don't understand why we can't get in closer to our son, it's pretty frustrating,” Collier said.

Deller said that the added distress is really hitting them, “We've been going through so much since last Friday, this is just on top of it. He was less than three weeks when he got here.”

"He's our first child, that's enough stress and frustration to add on without the whole accommodation thing.”

Collier explained their friend Megan Cary also reached out about creating a GoFundMe for them, adding she hoped it was alright. She wanted to help with the transportation, the food, and any other expenses during the time away from homes. And the extra help was appreciated.

“I mean with holidays just happening, I'm on maternity leave so my paycheck is cut, and we don't know how long we'll be down here so [my husband's] not working,” Collier said.

“Prior to this too, my work was slowed down as well. I was working not even half days at work and I'm commuting from Penticton to Kelowna right now,” Deller said.

The couple said they were absolutely speechless and overwhelmed with the amount of support that they’ve seen already from the community.

“Everything just happened so fast and we've just got so much on our plate right now. We're just trying to stay strong, be there for each other,” Deller added.

“We're definitely drained, the first two days were very emotional. I think it was yesterday or the day before we just woke up and it hit us all again. You look down at him and he just looks so helpless, he just stares at the ceiling.”

Collier explained how emotional it is because her baby does know a different life prior to his iilness.

“He was at home for two and a half weeks and he knows our touch...and now he's just laying in this bed, can't really move around or have snuggles,” she said.

“It breaks our heart, but we know that this is the best place for him to be, so it's very reassuring that all of the staff here has been so incredible to us and to Oliver.”

For now, the couple is stuck in a waiting game for answers on their son, unsure of why he’s so sick.

“What caused him to have this breathing trouble? Will that be something that continues or is it something that will be able to get resolved? We don't know yet. At this point, it's one day at a time, one test at time.”

Find the GoFundMe to help Oliver here.