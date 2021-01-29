Altercation breaks out at Critteraid Charity Thrift Shop as employees try to help couple with no masks

Photo: Contributed

An employee at the Critteraid Charity Thrift Shop was left "extremely shook up" on Thursday afternoon, after trying to get a couple of customers to comply with their masks mandates.

According to Lori Huot-Stewart, president of Critteraid, the man and woman came in with an official-looking piece of paper stating they had a mask exemption and showed it to an employee.

Policy at the store is currently that those who can't wear masks are allowed to shop but are asked to wait until all other customers are out of the store for safety. She added they want everyone to feel welcome to shop, but they need to work within their guidelines.

But that didn’t sit well with the couple, who began arguing with the employee.

“This volunteer hadn’t been faced with the situation before,” Huot-Stewart said, adding that most of their volunteers who work at the store are elderly and are considered high risk.

The situation continued to escalate as the volunteer tried to find a solution and continued to try to get the couple to leave, who were getting increasingly upset. A conflict broke out, which prompted another patron to step in.

“He was trying to come to help since they were quite agitated,” Huot-Stewart said.

Gordon Seiter was an off-duty security guard who was in the store at the time, and stated "when the two individuals got in the face of these little old ladies running the place," he decided to step in.

“They were in the store, wanted to buy something and the people [employees] were explaining to them that under BC law they can't be in the store without a mask and they wanted to debate it in the middle of the hallway,” Seiter explained.

“I work in security and I've seen this before, I escorted the two out the door and in the process of doing it the one guy kicked me so hard I can't walk.”

Huot-Stewart confirmed there was an altercation at the store. She added while it’s good there are people who are willing to stand up to others, she was disappointed to see it escalated to violence.

“It’s about safety first,” Huot-Stewart said. “In today’s time, stress levels are there and they’re high. Everyone has their view and I get that...It was not normal behaviour.”

The employee was left seriously shaken and scared from the incident but otherwise not injured.

Seiter added that the anti-mask pair disappeared after the incident.

Both Critteraid and Seiter reported the incident to RCMP.