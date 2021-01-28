PIB reports COVID exposure, closes facilities temporarily

Photo: Contributed

The Penticton Indian Band has sent a letter to its community reporting a potential COVID-19 exposure at its facilities.

The potential exposure dates were Monday, Jan. 25 and Tuesday, Jan. 26.

"To protect all PIB staff, community members and visitors, all PIB offices and facilities will be temporarily closed, with staff working from home until Monday, Feb. 1," reads a letter from the band to its members.

"As this is a stressful time we would like to encourage that, along with symptom checking and instituting isolation protocols, please check on your mental health," they add.

"Once you have determined that you are as safe and healthy as you can be, phone a friend or family member to make sure they are ok as well."

Members are asked to self monitor for symptoms and continue to take safety precautions like frequently washing hands, wearing masks and limiting the number of trips to public spaces.

Priority for COVID-19 testing at Snxastwilxtn Centre will be as follows: