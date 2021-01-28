Fresh snowfall at Apex Mountain and Baldy Mountain looks to continue throughout the weekend

Photo: Apex Mountain Apex Mountain live webcam on Jan. 28

Consistent snowfall in recent days in the South Okanagan has brought in layers of fresh powder for local ski hills, lining up for a great trip down the slopes.

“Were looking really good, we haven't had snow in about ten days prior to that so it was definitely wanted by a lot of people,” Apex Mountain Ski Resort general manager James Shalman said.

Since the snow started falling, Apex has had about 20 cm added in the past couple days with some areas having blow-back that could be well over 20 cm, according to Shalman.

“Yesterday was an absolutely phenomenal day, with lots of smiling faces, lots of powder shots. And today is good too, just a couple more centimetres last night but there's more snow in the forecast as you know for the next four or five days.”

Baldy Mountain Resort near Oliver also had good layer, with 20 cm of fresh snow in the past 24 hours and forecasts looking to see both light and heavy snow over the weekend for the hill.

And local skiers are taking advantage of the powder.

“Just being half an hour from town, we're seeing lots of people come up spontaneously too,” Shalman said. “Talking to people, no plans to come up but the fresh snow changes their plans to come up and get it.”

“It's been really fantastic, our locals are so great. They're super fantastic about following our COVID guidelines, we're having very, very few issues with people as far as non-compliance goes.”

Apex has deals in place to help facilitate local visits, encouraging people to check out discounted tickets at Pentagon, Freeride, Sport Chek, Visit Penticton and Costco.

“[We have] the 'Locals never need to pay full price promotion' to try and make this affordable as possible for locals to come up and play.”

Shalman added that the forecast for the next two months is looking good, and is excited to see a good season.