Penticton restaurants share how the public can help best support their businesses

Casey Richardson

Restaurants continue to adapt to new rules and regulations, facing challenges to keep business going and relying on local support more than ever to stay afloat.

Castanet asked a couple of Penticton restaurants, what’s the best way for local diners to support you right now?

Mom and pop shop Tootsie’s Diner says they tend to get a big rush in the morning or at lunch, with a lull in visitors running from around 10 a.m. until noon.

“We seem to get a good breakfast and if we get a really good breakfast then we get a slow lunch...it’s never all together, which would be amazing,” Wendy Rodocker, co-owner of Tootsie’s Diner said.

“I’d love to see local people just come in to see what it’s like to go to an old diner,” Ken Rodocker, co-owner of Tootsie’s Diner added.

The pair would love to see more people visiting in the quieter hours to even things out, and another local restaurant agrees with them.

“Spread out your dining times. Traditionally, the weekends are the busiest times of the week to come out. Maybe come out on a Thursday night when it’s not already going to be busy and help all of us stay open during the week,” Debra Williams, the owner and general manager for Pasta Factory said, adding that doesn't mean she doesn't love seeing people enjoy their Friday nights out.

Pasta Factory has had to close a few days of dine-in due to not enough visitors coming in, continuing to just serve take-out to keep business going. But that also comes with more challenges.

“People are using a lot of the third-party delivery services, which has become an economic staple in our town, which is all well and great. However, picking up direct from the restaurants is definitely more supportive for us than going through a third party, because they do take a little chunk of change.”

Williams added that she understands many have to use the third-party delivery systems with their limits in transportation.

The Rodockers also hope to see more people taking part in their take-out options, with a whole menu of burgers and sandwiches ready to go all day.

A big challenge for restaurants during this time is also the unpredictability, not knowing how busy each night will be and what’s next to come in terms of provincial rules and restrictions, as they keep working on serving people safely.

“The big thing for us is every restaurant that I know and every restaurant owner I know is doing their best to manage our protocols, keep our staff safe and keep our rooms safe,” Williams said.

“Just be kind. We’re having challenges we’ve never faced before.”