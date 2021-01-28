Penticton and Area Access Centre helped over 1,000 people file taxes in 2020

Photo: Contributed

The Penticton and Area Access Centre's tax program helped over 1,000 people who may not normally be able to afford help with their taxes file returns in 2020.

The program is managed by a group of volunteers who assist in preparing the income tax and benefits returns for eligible people on low income. It was an especially important year for their work, due to COVID-19.

"Many government programs require taxes to be up to date to qualify. Not supporting our clients in such a difficult time was never an option," said PAAC office coordinator Brandi Beckett.

While the program did need to close for a brief period in the early part of 2020 as COVID-19 protocols and guidelines were established, they were able to safely reopen and process 1,100 returns for 921 clients.

"We would like to thank all of our clients who took advantage of this free community tax program, putting thousands of dollars back into the local economy," Beckett said.

The centre had no cases of COVID-19 in any of their programs, and are grateful for the patience of clients with COVID-19 protocols.

"We cannot say how much gratitude and appreciation we have for our entire volunteer tax team for coming out to serve the community during this uncertain time," Beckett said.

The program is now closed for the 2020 tax season, but is recruiting volunteers for the 2021 season, and anyone interested can reach them at 250-493-6822.

Once re-opened, the program can help file returns as far back as 10 years.