Nature Trust of BC secures more key grassland habitat near Princeton for conservation

Photo: Nature Trust of BC

The Nature Trust of BC has completed two phases of a three-phase plan to acquire 1,052 hectares of land near Princeton for conservation.

As of fall 2020, the Princeton Grasslands - MapleCross Meadow Phase II is complete, nearly doubling the Phase I acquisition for a total of 863 hectares.

“MapleCross is very excited to support The Nature Trust of British Columbia in protecting environmentally sensitive grasslands near Princeton. We hope to inspire others to invest in nature and join us in partnership with NTBC towards retaining the unique and ecologically important biodiversity of the province,' said Jan Oudenes and Isobel Ralston with MapleCross in a statement.

Thirty-three hectares of Phase II is open native grassland, which covers less than one per cent of BC’s land base and provide habitat for more than 30 per cent of BC’s species at risk. Grasslands support more threatened and endangered plants and animals than any other habitat type in the province.

This area includes important habitat for many species of birds, including the endangered Williamson’s Sapsucker, a small woodpecker with males displaying a yellow breast and red throat.

It is estimated that less than 500 of the adult birds live in Canada, spread out over four separate populations.

And it isn't just birds that rely on the area. In the winter, mule deer range on the property, moving down from higher elevations to feed on leaves, twigs and shrubs. The deer are a vital piece of the local ecosystem as food for many predators like cougars, bear and bobcats.

According to the Nature Trust, large protected areas are the best way to ensure species all up and down the food chain survive and thrive.

