SOS Medical foundation running winter raffle to help raise funds for the emergency department

Photo: Contributed

The South Okanagan Similkameen Medical Foundation is continuing to work on fundraising through the challenges brought on in the current health environment.

“Fundraising events that we would have done over the past year, such as our 'Take an Old Bag to Tea,' West Jet Raffle and Christmas Gift Wrapping at Cherry Lane Mall have been curtailed due to the pandemic,” Heather Palberg, president for the Auxiliary to the Penticton Regional Hospital said in an email.

“So, we decided to try an online 50/50 Raffle, completely contactless to protect our members and the public.”

The foundation is selling tickets to a maximum of $100,000, as with all 50/50 raffles, with the overall payout being determined by the number of tickets sold.

“We want to sell out so that the prize will be the maximum amount of $50,000.”

Tickets are available for $10 each, three for $25 or 10 for $50 and are on sale until Feb. 28. The draw will be made on March 1, 2021.

Tickets can be purchased through the website here or by phone at 250 488 9353.

The funds raised will be donated to the SOS Medical Foundation to assist with the purchase of equipment for the expanded Emergency Department at the Penticton Regional Hospital.

“In December we made donations totalling $51,889.43 to the Medical Foundation,” Palberg added.

$25,000.00 went towards the new CT Scanner, $10,000.00 towards the Tree of Dreams Campaign, $16,889.43 towards our Pledge of $100,000.00 to fund one of the new Trauma Rooms in the Emergency Department and the foundation has have $10,000 to go to fulfil the pledge.