Morticia Bloom moving to just online in the spring, closing up its store downtown

Photo: Facebook

A local Penticton business is switching their storefront to online, transitioning their sustainable vegan boutique into a new format.

Morticia Bloom, a shop downtown selling vintage clothing, jewellery, plants, crystals and other goods announced their physical store closure on their Instagram on Monday.

“It feels very strange to walk away in the physical sense as the shop is doing really well but Luke & I are ready to start a family! We feel that moving forward transitioning the shop online feels way more aligned for us,” the post reads.

The shop will be re-open this Thursday (Jan. 28) at 11 a.m. for a big sale, including half-off clothing, housewares and other mark downs as well that will continue throughout February. March will be focused on stalking up on plants to get shoppers set up for the Spring before their last day on March 27.

“I also have some passion projects I would like to work on and have a different direction for the shop so I am really looking forward to that as well! Thank you to everyone for all of the love and support! It truly means the world to me and I am forever grateful for all of you who helped make this little dream a big reality.”

“We are so excited for this next chapter and once again thanks to everyone who has shared and supported everything Morticia Bloom”