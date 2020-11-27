RCMP warning public about recent police impersonation scam

Photo: Contributed

Summerland RCMP is alerting the public to a concerning phone and online scam that has surfaced in local communities.

RCMP have received reports of a police impersonation scam. Fraudsters are posing as the non-emergency line of the Summerland or Penticton RCMP by using software which changes their display names and phone numbers.

This software makes it look like the calls are coming from RCMP and in some cases, local police officers are impersonated by name.

It is not uncommon for scammers to pose as people of authority such as police officers, employees of financial institutions and business or government agencies such as the Canada Revenue Agency.

Summerland RCMP do not solicit personal information about bank accounts or SIN numbers over the phone, nor do they require people to withdraw money and convert it to Bitcoin. The public should be aware that RCMP will never ask someone to withdraw funds from their bank account.

Do not give out personal information such as your SIN, passport, health care or driver's license.

If you are questioning the legitimacy of a phone call from someone claiming to be the RCMP, institution or any agency, hang up the phone and call the organization yourself through publicly accessible contact information.

When in doubt, hang up immediately.

Summerland and Penticton residents can report this or any other fraud to the Summerland or Penticton RCMP. Residents are also encouraged to report it to the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre.