Oliver and Osoyoos wineries are offering a range of present options for the holiday

Oliver Osoyoos Wine Country is offering a range of festive presents for the holiday season, featuring wine advent calendars, themed gift packs and free shipping, which are available now until Dec. 7.

Over 40 wineries are running through the wine country offering different deals fitting for everybody.

“Although recommendations against non-essential travel are in place, there are many ways that Oliver Osoyoos Wine Country can help create positive moments and lasting memories this festive season, from engaging virtual wine tastings to innovative and beautifully packaged gifts,” Jennifer Busmann, executive director of Oliver Osoyoos Wine Country said in a press release.

“For those local to our region, select wineries will be open by appointment throughout the winter season, offering safe and well-spaced wine tasting opportunities that adhere to regional health authority guidelines.”

Wine advent calendars are available for these wineries :

Gold Hill Estate Winery: limited availability 2020 Advent Calendars featuring twelve bottles (six cellar-worthy reds and six bright, crisp whites), $299 plus tax and shipping.

Road 13 Vineyards: annual Advent Calendar features a beautifully packaged case of 12 wines, delivered just in time for the holiday countdown. A mix of old favourites, new releases and special occasion wines pulled from the winery’s vault. Wine Advent Calendars cost $440 plus tax.

Stoneboat Vineyards: limited availability of Advent Calendar Packs feature 12 surprise wines, including rare library releases, previously sold-out wines, sparkling for holiday celebrations and a dessert wine. $363 plus tax, shipping included.

Tinhorn Creek Vineyards: limited availability 12 Days of Tinhorn Advent Calendars features 12 bottles of their award-winning wines. $285 plus tax (must be collected from the winery).

Complimentary or discounted shipping is provided with these participating wineries:

Bordertown Estate Winery: free shipping to BC residents on orders of six bottles or more.

CC Jentsch Cellars: free shipping on orders of twelve bottles or more.

Castoro de Oro Estate Winery: mention “winter with wine country” to receive 10% off all online wine orders, including their popular wines in a can, and receive $25 towards shipping costs.

Covert Farms Family Estate Winery: Canada-wide free shipping on all orders over $100 (use promo FREESHIP100 at check-out).

Maverick Estate Winery: free shipping for all orders of six bottles or more, including the delicious, small celebration-worthy Ella sparkling wine ($30.98 + tax).

Moon Curser Estate Winery: free shipping on orders of six bottles or more.

Road 13 Vineyards: free shipping on all orders plus a complimentary gift box and personalized card with purchases of two bottles or more.

Tinhorn Creek Vineyards: free delivery for wine purchases of six bottles or more.

Virtual events are also happening with two wineries:

Church & State: offering Very Virtual Online Christmas Parties: guided and personalized tasting packages for holiday parties via Zoom. Package includes two bottles of wine, a crystal Riedel glass and a one hour private virtual tasting with the wine shop manager. From $69 to $99 plus tax and shipping.

Kismet Estate Winery: complimentary with a purchase of three wines or more, a member of the Kismet team will host a 45 minute virtual tasting tailored to the customer’s choices.

Wineries supplying holiday gift packs and wine baskets are:

CheckMate Artisanal Winery: elegant, limited edition Gift Sets are available including a four bottle vertical of their 100 point Little Pawn Chardonnay ($440 + tax, shipping is complimentary).

Covert Farm Family Estate: offering two themed gift baskets for the Wine Aficionado (choose from two, three or four-bottle gift sets from the Covert Farms portfolio of 100% estate-grown, organic wines) and the Culinary Lover (curated selections featuring local preserves, honey, small-batch spices alongside Covert Farm’s award-winning wines). Gift baskets start from $65.

Culmina Family Estate Winery: offering three holiday gift box sets featuring multi-vintage verticles of their most notable wines, from $175 plus tax. Complimentary shipping is offered on all box sets.

River Stone Estate Winery: offering Holiday Wine Packs in multiples of two, six or twelve, featuring newly released vintages of their coveted Stones Throw and Corner Stone reds and brand new 2017 Reflections, a fortified red wine produced from a blend of Merlot and Cabernet Franc. Wine Packs start at $70.

Road 13 Vineyards: choose from five festive themed wine gift sets packaged in stylish gift boxes. Gift sets start from $67 plus tax and shipping is complimentary.

For more information on Winter with Wine Country and other ways to bring BC wine into your home this holiday season, visit the Oliver Osoyoos Wine Country website.