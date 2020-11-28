Neighbourhood Brewery has openend up its doors in Penticton

Casey Richardson

You may not have noticed that a new brewery in town has opened its doors, especially since they only announced it on their social media.

Neighbourhood Brewing officially opened on Wednesday, with their long-standing ‘Opening sooner’ sign no doubt changing sometime soon.

“We’re here to make great beer and have some fun,” Michael Coghill, Co-founder of Neighbourhood Brewing said.

Coghill and his wife started Yellow Dog Brewing Co. in Port Moody six years ago, but they felt a calling to open in Penticton.

“What started as our vacation spot that we used to come to yearly, every year we just wanted to stay longer and longer. So we decided that we wanted to make it home and used our experience to come up with a venture in Penticton.”

A vision that has been in the works for four years, opening up during the COVID-19 pandemic gave the team some challenges. The usual hands on and group training of staff had to be redeveloped into smaller and more remote training sessions.

“We were building during the pandemic so we got a few curve balls thrown our way that we adapted to so it always just open when we’re ready and this was when we were ready,” Coghill said.

The quiet opening was also to help the business get used to running their first few days without the rush of a big launch.

“When you open a new business, you have a bunch of new staff, bunch of new kitchen, you just want to make sure they have the ability to do things to the best quality.”

So far in the first couple days, Coghill said the response has been really good, which they appreciate.

“We're excited to be part of the community and excited about the products between beer and Chef David’s food.”

The focus is on hazy IPA’s and lagers for the beer, and food Coghill said he would want to eat alongside it, with a number of taco and burrito creations.

Neighbourhood Brewing is open from 12 p.m. to 10 p.m. Monday to Saturday and from 12 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Sunday.