Meet Santa virtually in Penticton with a personalized greeting

Mall Santa goes virtual

Santa Claus had hoped to visit kids in person this year at Cherry Lane Shopping Centre in Penticton, but he has been listening to Dr. Bonnie Henry's advice and knows that won't be possible this year. 

Instead, his elves have worked with the OSNS Child and Youth Development Centre to come up with a new plan to meet with kids via Zoom this year. 

After much consultation and the installation of extra strong WiFi at the North Pole, spokes-elf Jingle B. Merry announced today that the project is a go.

Santa said he had a a little trouble with the new technology but it will be worth it 

"Well, I know that everyone is learning new things this year – and now I am too! Mrs. Claus really helped me a lot. She is very good at using computers," Santa said, adding: “HO HO HO!”

Andrea Davison, marketing director of Cherry Lane Shopping Centre, said “We are thrilled that Santa will still get to do video visits with the children. We will make sure that he has any help he needs.”

Updates on Santa can be found on OSNS and Cherry Lane Shopping Centre social media platforms.

Santa visits will be one on one virtual visits that can be personalized through online registration with The OSNS Child and Youth Development Centre. Visits can be booked starting December 7th from the OSNS website at www.osns.org.

