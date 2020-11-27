RDOS launches study on what gets put in local landfill

Photo: Contributed

The Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen is conducting a waste composition study at Campbell Mountain landfill this week, with sorters sampling residential and commercial waste from the region.

The study, conducted in concert with the Regional District of Central Okanagan and Tetra Tech, will help staff understand the type of waste coming to the landfill.

“Landfills, compost sites and curbside collection programs cost millions of dollars,” said RDOS Chair Karla Kozakevich. “Learning which materials can be diverted will help the RDOS design and better manage the landfill and future compost sites.”

The RDOS, member municipalities and various provincial groups offer recycling programs and the sampling will provide insights into how successful these programs are in keeping potentially recyclable or compostable material out of the landfill.

The RDCO is conducting a matching study at Glenmore Landfill, and the two regional districts will compare results as well as looking back at similar studies in past years to see whether COVID-19 has had an effect on waste generation this year.

A second waste composition study will be conducted this spring to look for seasonal differences. The final report will be finalized June 2021.