Penticton  

Summerland Light Up 2020 made some changes to their event to follow safety protocols but is ready to go for Friday night

Light up driving map ready

The Summerland Light Up 2020 has had to make a few adjustments to their drive-by decorations tour on Friday night due to the additional COVID-19 restrictions.  

But residents and locals are still invited to enjoy the lights of the area from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

The live displays of Santa and the Nativity scene have been removed from the starting location. In addition, the elves will not be able to hand out candy canes and maps.

But a tour map has been created with detailed instructions on how to use it in order to see all participating decorated houses and businesses. 

Reminders are out for everyone to stay in their cars and keep each other safe.

Alcar Storage will still be accepting drop off donations for the food bank.

The organizer, Paul Biro, added in the update that "As with most celebrities and persons of note we know, we have no real control over Santa and Mrs. C. so keep your eyes peeled, it is Friday night and I understand Mrs. C. likes to get out on the town and celebrate!"

For more information on the event, email [email protected] or follow their Facebook page. 

