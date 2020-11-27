165955
Penticton  

Stocking campaign underway to provide Penticton kids in need with a wonderful Christmas

Fill a stocking for the kids

'Tis the season to give back, so Penticton businesses and community groups are encouraged to help provide a wonderful Christmas for local youth. 

The annual fill-a-stocking campaign is underway, looking to provide gifts for kids aged 0-18 to ensure no child goes without a present this holiday season. 

Castanet Penticton staff and Diana Stirling of the Peach and LocoLanding are in the process of distributing stockings to local organizations as a part of the annual drive that looks different this year as it is now a drop off, being rebranded as Penticton Provides.

Businesses can fill a stocking with gifts and drop it off at participating locations: 

  • All Penticton Public Schools
  • Canadian Tire
  • Save-On-Foods
  • Safeway
  • Walmart
  • Superstore
  • IGA

Alternatively, call or text Jasmine at 250-460-0121 or email [email protected] to arrange to have a stocking dropped off, or picked up. 

Business and community groups are encouraged to post a photo of their staff with their stockings with the tag #PentictonToyDrive.

Main sponsors of the drive include Canadian Tire owners Doug and Lorraine MacMillan, who donate thousands of dollars each year to the cause, in addition to helping coordinate breakfast programs year-round. 

The Okanagan Hockey Group also raises thousands of dollars each year for the cause, with student leaders tasked with purchasing much-needed items for teenagers. 

Peters Bros. has kicked off the campaign with a $3,000 donation. The overall goal is 1,000 toys, 10,000 food items and $20,000 to make Christmas special for every child in Penticton. 

Click here to donate to the cause online. 

