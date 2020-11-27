165834
161752
Penticton  

Kaleden businessman asks for feedback on handling anti-maskers after employee is verbally abused

Verbal abuse over masks

- | Story: 317625

A small business owner in Kaleden is asking for public feedback on how to handle anti-maskers in his store after he says a customer verbally abused and threw racial slurs at his employee on Wednesday evening.

Kaleden Petro Canada owner JB Bansoota says he has seen a number of shoppers come in refusing to comply with the new provincial order of mandatory use of masks, with many getting upset at the staff. 

“We are getting lots of customers who don't want to wear the mask when they come in and usually we'll tell them that they have to wear it and they get mad. They say something to the employees and then they leave," Bansoota said.

But after an incident that took place that went beyond the usual frustration, Bansoota wanted to take action. 

“This girl came in and my employer asked her to wear one, that she needed a mask and she said that she doesn't have a mask. And my employer said ‘You know it's a rule that you need a mask’ and then she said 'Oh actually, I have a medical condition so I cannot wear a mask.”

Bansoota’s employee called him for help with the situation and handed the phone to the customer. 

“So she told me that she cannot wear the mask and I was like ‘Do you have anything to show us because people are making all kinds of excuses not to wear masks,'” Bansoota explained. 

“I can get fined if you're not wearing a mask. She started threatening me that she's going to file a lawsuit against me. I said 'Do whatever you want to do, that's fine but we cannot serve you without a mask.'” 

After hanging up the phone, Bansoota alleges that she further verbally abused his employee.

"She said 'F*** you', this and that, as she was leaving she saying racial stuff like 'F*****g immigrant' and 'You don't know anything.'"

After his employee called him back and told him about the situation escalating, Bansoota got upset.

“It's just a mental and emotional thing for the employee to go through all of this. I'm not there at the till, they're the floor people taking all the hate from people, which is not good.”

“Then I posted it on Facebook because I just want to make sure I'm not doing anything wrong so I just wanted to see what people think about all this stuff.” 

He said that most of the responses so far have been very supportive of wearing and enforcing the masks. 

“I just wanted to make sure I wasn't doing something wrong by asking people to. It's so hard to understand the law or rule,” he said, adding that the information he's finding on the BC health website is unclear as to how a business can or should request proof of legitimate health reasons for not wearing a mask.

“If you don't want to wear masks, we respect that but they need to respect our rules also and obey the rules to come to the public place that's put out by the provincial government,” Bansoota said. “I think it's just an ego thing, people are trying to prove a point to the government and they are taking it out on our businesses to do that.”

Bansoota says he has not reported the incident to the RCMP, but shared the story and surveillance picture  on their Facebook page in order to get feedback from his community.

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More Penticton News

163625
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Penticton News > Send us your news tips >
151852


Real Estate
4325355
1232 Ellis street
2 bedrooms 3 baths
$699,000
more details




Send us your News Tips!


165331


Penticton SPCA Featured Pet

Lola
Lola Penticton SPCA >


165680


Friday Fails- November 27, 2020

Galleries
Bad days happen, even to the best of us.
Friday Fails- November 27, 2020 (2)
Galleries
Britney Spears assures fans it’s ‘okay not to be perfect’ in uplifting Thanksgiving message
Showbiz
Britney Spears shared an uplifting message with fans on Instagram...
The biggest thrill when you’re a kid
Must Watch
Honk your horn!
Don’t worry, nobody saw it!
Must Watch
Little girl pretends to strike a pose after falling.


South Okanagan Quick Links City of Penticton
Penticton Tourism
Penticton Transit
Okanagan Falls
Town of Oliver
Town of Osoyoos
Town of Keremeos
Interior Health
Okanagan College
Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen
Penticton & Wine Country Chamber
Penticton Discussion Forum
District of Summerland
Summerland Chamber & Tourism
School District 67 - Okanagan Skaha
School District 53 - Okanagan Similkameen
Okanagan Regional Library
Township of Hedley
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
163088
163947