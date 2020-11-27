Penticton Arts Council running online, in person hybrid showcase of artists in residence

Photo: Debbie Tougas A Debbie Tougas original, part of the Fresh A.i.R. exhibition in Penticton.

A hybrid online and in-person art experience is proof that Penticton's artistic community is adapting to the changing times.

The Penticton Arts Council is running "Fresh A.i.R: Artists in Residence" hybrid exhibition with plenty to experience from local artists.

Every Thursday, Friday and Saturday from 12 - 6 p.m., the Leir House Cultural Centre is open for visitors to experience the art of Karla Avendano, Bethany Handfield, Barb Peeren, Cathie Peeren, Diana Skelhorne, Debbie Tougas, and George Traicheff.

COVID-19 precautions will be in place, with only six people allowed at a time in gallery spaces, contact tracing and mandatory masks. Those who come without a mask can purchase one for a $2 donation.

And for those who would rather stay home, the entire exhibition is available to view online, plus bonus online material. As pieces are sold, new ones from the artists will take their place, so it's worth it to check back often.

The exhibition runs until Saturday, Dec. 19. Find the Leir House at 220 Manor Park Avenue.