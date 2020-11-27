165955
165953
Penticton  

Penticton Arts Council running online, in person hybrid showcase of artists in residence

Hybrid art online, in person

- | Story: 317617

A hybrid online and in-person art experience is proof that Penticton's artistic community is adapting to the changing times. 

The Penticton Arts Council is running "Fresh A.i.R: Artists in Residence" hybrid exhibition with plenty to experience from local artists. 

Every Thursday, Friday and Saturday from 12 - 6 p.m., the Leir House Cultural Centre is open for visitors to experience the art of Karla Avendano, Bethany Handfield, Barb Peeren, Cathie Peeren, Diana Skelhorne, Debbie Tougas, and George Traicheff.

COVID-19 precautions will be in place, with only six people allowed at a time in gallery spaces, contact tracing and mandatory masks. Those who come without a mask can purchase one for a $2 donation. 

And for those who would rather stay home, the entire exhibition is available to view online, plus bonus online material. As pieces are sold, new ones from the artists will take their place, so it's worth it to check back often.

The exhibition runs until Saturday, Dec. 19. Find the Leir House at 220 Manor Park Avenue. 

 

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More Penticton News

166111
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Penticton News > Send us your news tips >
151852


Real Estate
4310109
#50-2098 Boucherie Road
2 bedrooms 2 baths
$149,900
more details
166110




Send us your News Tips!


154288


Penticton SPCA Featured Pet

Lola
Lola Penticton SPCA >


165680


TGIF Gifs- November 27, 2020

Galleries
Moving pics to make your Friday way better.
TGIF Gifs- November 27, 2020 (2)
Galleries
Cockatiel sings Addam’s Family theme song
Must Watch
After listening to his owner sing the Addam’s Family Theme...
Michael J. Fox credits pets for helping him through Parkinson’s battle
Showbiz
Michael J. Fox finds having a pet helps him "open up"
Raccoon in fridge
Must Watch
Raccoon in his natural habitat.


South Okanagan Quick Links City of Penticton
Penticton Tourism
Penticton Transit
Okanagan Falls
Town of Oliver
Town of Osoyoos
Town of Keremeos
Interior Health
Okanagan College
Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen
Penticton & Wine Country Chamber
Penticton Discussion Forum
District of Summerland
Summerland Chamber & Tourism
School District 67 - Okanagan Skaha
School District 53 - Okanagan Similkameen
Okanagan Regional Library
Township of Hedley
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
162852
162894