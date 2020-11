Photo: Contributed

The Penticton Curling Club has closed temporarily due to a member testing positive for COVID-19.

The club made the announcement on social media earlier this week.

"We are awaiting further instructions from Interior Health, but until then we feel the right thing to do is close," they wrote.

They plan to remain closed until Monday, Nov. 30, and urge anyone who has been to the curling club recently who has symptoms to contact their doctor.