Photo: Google Maps

Highway 97 was cleared overnight following a late-night vehicle incident just north of Oliver.

While the nature of the incident isn't known at this time, DriveBC first reported it at 11:35 p.m. Thursday.

The incident at Park Rill Road, three kilometres north of Oliver, closed the highway in both directions for about two hours.

Traffic was detoured via Park Rill and Island roads.

The highway reopened about 1:15 a.m. this morning.