Penticton school bus drivers reminding public to respond to their signals after a growing number not stopping

Casey Richardson

Penticton school bus operators are putting a public reminder out for drives to respond properly for buses unloading kids, after seeing a higher number of people this school year not stopping.

“Nobody has been hurt yet, but if it continues it’s only a matter of time before somebody does get hit or hurt,” Mike Palosky, the transportation supervisor with Berry & Smith Trucking Ltd which operates local school buses said.

He said there have been at least 20 incidents of drivers ignoring signals and passing buses since the beginning of the school year with six of them occurring this past week alone.

“It's even something that's on the driving exam,” he added. “I just believe that the public needs to have some awareness around this. I’m not sure if it's that people are in a rush, or they’re just not aware. They think that since the kids are loading from that side I can just drive by.”

On Monday, Penticton area bus drivers reported four people running school bus signs, which prompted Palosky to take action to put out a notice.

“We’re having a lot of trouble with people running school bus signs here in Penticton, we have also talked to an RCMP member who’s looked at the video taken by the buses.”

The buses are all equipped with cameras and record violations when they happen. The Penticton RCMP have recently started working with Berry & Smith so they can have an officer observe problematic areas during school bus times

And it’s a costly ticket in BC for illegally passing a school bus, with a first offence penalty at $368, a second ticket will be $668, and a third offence will run a motorist over $1000.

Palosky added that the rules are very simple, when a school bus is stopped with the red lights flashing and stop sign out, all traffic in both directions must stop.

“As they’re approaching the stop, what they’ll do is they’ll activate their yellow flashing lights and that should warn the motoring public that somethings happening. The red lights come on when the door is activated,” Palosky explained. “The driver is trained to watch for traffic and then they signal the students when it is safe.”