Penticton Vees launch pair of fundraisers for holiday season

The Penticton Vees will be holding a charity Christmas draw this holiday season with proceeds going toward the OSNS Child and Youth Development Centre.

Between Dec. 3 and Dec. 16, purchase your tickets online here to help out the OSNS' critical work providing early intervention, rehabilitation, and programming for children with developmental delays.

The Vees are also doing a scarf fundraiser, with proceeds going towards Penticton Minor Hockey and to making Christmas hampers for in-need families, throughout the month of December.

They have teamed up with leadership students at Princess Margaret Secondary for the project, with $5 from each scarf sold going toward the hampers.

The high-quality, double-sided scarves feature the Vees logo and come in blue/black or pink. They are $25 each with taxes included.

Find the scarves here.