Penticton biker sitting first for custom chopper competition with only a few hours remaining for votes

Photo: Casey Richardson Darrell Richards on his current motorbike

It’s down to the final hours to vote for a Penticton biker to get into the next round of competition to be featured on Dream Choppers and realize his goal of donating his win to Penticton's Discovery House.

Darrell Richards has been campaigning for support to help him land on the Orange County Choppers television show, pledging to donate the money from the completed prize motorcycle when it's raffled off to Discovery House and its work helping men struggling with addiction.

He is currently in the leading spot in his group, with the four others remaining from the preliminary 146 contestants.

Voting for the group winners ends Thursday at 8 p.m. local time.

After the group stage, more voting rounds will continue before Richards earns his spot on the show.

To help out Richards, vote for him daily on the contest website.

Casey Richardson