166025
Penticton  

Penticton biker sitting first for custom chopper competition with only a few hours remaining for votes

Charity biker needs votes

- | Story: 317545

It’s down to the final hours to vote for a Penticton biker to get into the next round of competition to be featured on Dream Choppers and realize his goal of donating his win to Penticton's Discovery House.

Darrell Richards has been campaigning for support to help him land on the Orange County Choppers television show, pledging to donate the money from the completed prize motorcycle when it's raffled off to Discovery House and its work helping men struggling with addiction. 

He is currently in the leading spot in his group, with the four others remaining from the preliminary 146 contestants. 

Voting for the group winners ends Thursday at 8 p.m. local time.

After the group stage, more voting rounds will continue before Richards earns his spot on the show.

To help out Richards, vote for him daily on the contest website.

Casey Richardson

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More Penticton News

161973
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Penticton News > Send us your news tips >
151852


Real Estate
4169741
2627 Gore St.
2 bedrooms 2 baths
$1,189,000
more details
164731




Send us your News Tips!


165015


Penticton SPCA Featured Pet

Lola
Lola Penticton SPCA >


160189


Weird haircuts

Galleries
These hairstyles are definitely off the beaten path.
Weird haircuts (2)
Galleries
Goth knows what he’s doing
Must Watch
Now that’s a man who knows what he’s doing..
Larry King hospitalized
Showbiz
Larry King is reportedly in hospital, where he's receiving...
Lucky strike
Must Watch
The definition of a (very) lucky strike.


South Okanagan Quick Links City of Penticton
Penticton Tourism
Penticton Transit
Okanagan Falls
Town of Oliver
Town of Osoyoos
Town of Keremeos
Interior Health
Okanagan College
Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen
Penticton & Wine Country Chamber
Penticton Discussion Forum
District of Summerland
Summerland Chamber & Tourism
School District 67 - Okanagan Skaha
School District 53 - Okanagan Similkameen
Okanagan Regional Library
Township of Hedley
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
160780
163919