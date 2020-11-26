The Oliver Fire department will be running their firehall siren at 6:30 p.m. on Friday for everyone to turn on their holiday lights

Photo: Pixabay

If you hear an air raid horn Friday night in Oliver, don't be alarmed. It's just the Town kicking off its holiday light event.

The Town is getting creative with their Christmas Light Up this year, encouraging residents to turn on their lights at 6:30 pm. this Friday, Nov. 27 all together, since gathering in person won't be allowed.

The Oliver Fire Department will be sounding their firehall siren at that time as a signal to everyone in town to flip the switch.

"Maybe we will start a new tradition! Keep your ears open on Friday," reads the Fire Department's post on social media.

One resident will also be using his drone to film the light up, according to another social media post.

The usual light up event in Oliver was cancelled this year due to COVID-19 safety protocols and residents are still asked in the post to not gather anywhere "as we are still under strict social distancing order."

Locals are hoping to spread the world to friends and family, working to get everyone to join in.