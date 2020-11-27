The Penticton Rotary club has launched a holiday light display competition

Photo: Pixabay

Hoping to add more celebrations for the holiday season, Penticton Rotary Club has kicked off their newest event, the Rotary Festival of Lights.

The club is inviting locals to share the beauty of their neighbourhood yuletide lighting displays throughout the city.

“People can nominate themselves or their neighbours or their friends for best decorated house, those will all be shown online,” Barb Hoolaeff, chairperson for the Rotary Festival of Lights said.

With numerous households and balconies lit up, participants can help the rest of Penticton see and enjoy them, too, by filling out the form on the club's website.

Online nominations are running from Nov. 25 to Dec. 11.

The Penticton Rotary Club came up with the idea to celebrate the season while being properly distanced.

“It's a good way for us to get out, know where the lights are to go and see, and it’s COVID-friendly. It just gives Rotary a chance to give something back to the community.”

Later the nominated houses will go be featured online for the public to vote and the highest voted house will decide who the winner will be. Voting for the best decorations will be running from Dec. 11 - 18.

Addresses of the nominated decorated houses will be posted online with permission of the owners.

“We decided let's just do it, let's not make it a money thing, just bring some holiday cheer to the community,” Hoolaeff added.

The winners will be announced on Dec. 20, with Total Restoration providing gift boxes to the top three houses.

“It’s gonna be fun,” Hoolaeff said.

For more information on how to submit and vote for inspirational festive displays around Penticton, visit the Rotary Club's website on the Festival of lights.