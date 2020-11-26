165362
Penticton  

City of Penticton clarifies mask rules with new health orders

City clarifies mask rules

The City of Penticton has released some clarifications to mask guidelines in public facilities, in accordance with the most recent provincial health orders. 

  • Masks are now required to be worn by all British Columbians, 12 years and older, in recreation facilities.
  • For the purposes of the order, a mask or face covering is defined as a medical or non-medical mask that covers the nose and mouth. Face shields are not a substitute for a mask, as there is an opening below the mouth.
  • People who cannot wear a mask or who cannot put on or remove a mask without the assistance of others are exempt. A person may not be able to wear a mask for a psychological, behavioural or health condition, or due to a physical, cognitive or mental impairment.
  • Masks may be removed temporarily in indoor public places while participating in a sport or fitness activity. Fitness Room patrons may remove their mask while participating in higher intensity static activities and we recommend that patrons continue to wear their mask in the fitness room while engaged in lower intensity activities.

For up-to-date announcements on City of Penticton recreation facilities click here. 

