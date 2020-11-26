Penticton Indian Band joins the fight against development at Sickle Point

165276
The Penticton Indian Band has added its weight to the chorus of community and government voices against the development of Sickle Point, a lakeshore parcel in Kaleden with ecological and cultural significance.

"Our position at PIB, as members of the syilx nation, is that we are the original title holders to this area and we are absolutely against any type of development," said PIB Council member Suzanne Johnson. 

The 4.8-acre parcel is currently under court-ordered sale with a pending offer from a developer subject to conditions due to be lifted today, Nov. 26. Then, the sale will need to be approved by the court within 21 days.

Should that sale fall through, the Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen will begin the process of trying to purchase the land, priced at $2.95 million, to preserve it. 

The PIB is also in favour of conservation through syilx practices and management. 

"It's a place where our people have had a presence for thousands of years. It's an important cultural site; it's an important environmental site." 

Sickle Point is one of the few remaining wetland and semi-natural habitats along the western shores of Skaha Lake, and the PIB has designated it a protected area. 

"It was a place where our people could come for medicines and food," Johnson said. 

"We will vehemently defend our Title and Rights and reject any proposed developments at this site. That's an important message for any developer wanting to purchase this land to understand." 

