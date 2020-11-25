165362
Annual Penticton downtown shopping spree contest underway

With just one month to go until Christmas, it's time to start thinking about that holiday shopping list. 

The Downtown Penticton Association has made it even more appealing to shop local with with its annual 24 Days of Christmas Contest, which launched Wednesday. 

From Nov. 25 to Dec. 17, visiting any of the 22 participating downtown businesses will earn you an entry to win an amazing downtown shopping spree. 

No purchase is necessary, simply fill out a ballot near the front till or door of the store. 

The prize pack includes $25 gift cards for each business and $100 in Downtown Dollars for a grand total of $650. The lucky winner will be drawn on Dec. 18. 

Participating businesses this year include: Something Pretty, Buoy Clothing, Peaches Lingerie, Beadz, The Cellar, Sass Boutique, Smart Shopper, Action Vacuum and Sewing, The Bumwrap, Teas and Weaves, Renew, UPS Store, Game Cave, Artables, Carls Flower Company, Pump Salon, City Centre Fitness, Dragon's Den, Blenz Coffee, Fig and Lily, Gerard's Furniture and Pentagon Boardshop. 

