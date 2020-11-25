164292
Penticton  

Discovery House launching fundraiser to light up the house in memory of those lost to addictions struggles

Shed the Light on addiction

Penticton's Discovery House is hosting a virtual fundraiser this December to support their work in addictions recovery, and to encourage people to remember those who have been lost to the disease this year. 

"Shed the Light on Addiction" will run virtually Dec. 19. Purchase a bulb for $10 or a string of bulbs for $250, which will be strung up on the recovery centre. The lights can be thought of us shedding light on the issue of addiction, or in memory of a lost loved one. 

Any videos or pictures of someone who has been lost are welcome to be submitted, and will be featured along with the house light-up on Facebook Live. 

"Lives are being shattered by overdose at an unprecedented rate, and although we've had a very tough year, we've witnessed many miracles at Discovery House," reads a statement from the non-profit organization on Facebook. 

"Despite the challenges, the stigma, and the tragic losses, we've seen men overcome their addiction, find a new way to live, and be returned to their families and communities as productive members of society."

Their goal is to raise $40,000, which will go toward a down payment on a new property which would increase their bed spaces from 17 to 25. 

"It has been a challenging year for all and we know many are finding it challenging to make ends meet. If you cannot donate, please send your love and we'll send some back. If you need our support for a family, friend, coworker or a loved one, please contact us."

All donations will receive a tax deductible receipt and a commemorative Shed the Light on Addiction flashlight. 

For more information on how to participate click here

