BC Transit adding more trips between Osoyoos and Penticton for holiday shoppers

Increased bus service between Osoyoos and Penticton will be available on select days this holiday season to aid shoppers.

The Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen and BC Transit will provide the service on the following Fridays: Dec. 4, 11 and 18. 

An additional trip to and from Osoyoos will be offered along Route 40, leaving Osoyoos at 8:30 a.m. and arriving at Penticton's Cherry Lane Mall at 9:45 a.m. A reverse route will leave Penticton at 1:30 p.m. and arrive in Osoyoos at 2:30 p.m.

There will be no service on Dec. 25 and 26, or from Jan. 1–3. Regular service resumes Jan. 4. 

For the complete Route 40 holiday schedule click here

