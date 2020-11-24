164522
164989
Penticton  

Highway 97 open to single lane traffic near a fruit stand that has caught fire between Road 20 and Road 18

Single-lane traffic near fire

- | Story: 317310

UPDATE: 2:40 p.m.

Highway 97 is now running single lane alternating traffic between Road 20 and Road 18.

The structural fire has restricted access for vehicles over 19,000 kg. A local detour is available but not accessible for commercial truck traffic.

UPDATE: 1:55 p.m.

DriveBC is reporting that Highway 97 is closed in both directions due to the fruit stand structural fire between Road 20 and Road 18.

The closure is running for 1.4 km of the highway, about 7 to 9 km south of Oliver. Watch for traffic control.

A local detour is available.

ORIGINAL: 1:36 p.m.

Heavy smoke can be seen near Highway 97 between Osoyoos and Oliver Tuesday afternoon, where a fruit stand has caught fire. 

The Oliver fire department is currently responding, where fire chief Bob Graham stated they’re in the midst of fighting it. 

More to come. 

 

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More Penticton News

163625
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Penticton News > Send us your news tips >
151852


Real Estate
4307594
100-1553 Harvey Ave
1 bedrooms 1 baths
$239,900
more details
165196




Send us your News Tips!


161329


Penticton SPCA Featured Pet

Lola
Lola Penticton SPCA >


165331


Funny bumper stickers

Galleries
Who’s making these bumper stickers?
Funny bumper stickers (2)
Galleries
Dane Cook in talks to guest host Jeopardy!
Showbiz
Dane Cook is in talks to guest host Jeopardy! following the...
Funny baby crying “LET IT GO”
Must Watch
Bumblebees yes, Frozen no.
Dad pranks 3 year old daughter with makeup
Must Watch
Someone is NOT impressed.


South Okanagan Quick Links City of Penticton
Penticton Tourism
Penticton Transit
Okanagan Falls
Town of Oliver
Town of Osoyoos
Town of Keremeos
Interior Health
Okanagan College
Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen
Penticton & Wine Country Chamber
Penticton Discussion Forum
District of Summerland
Summerland Chamber & Tourism
School District 67 - Okanagan Skaha
School District 53 - Okanagan Similkameen
Okanagan Regional Library
Township of Hedley
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
163088
162271