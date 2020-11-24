Highway 97 open to single lane traffic near a fruit stand that has caught fire between Road 20 and Road 18

Photo: Contributed

UPDATE: 2:40 p.m.

Highway 97 is now running single lane alternating traffic between Road 20 and Road 18.

The structural fire has restricted access for vehicles over 19,000 kg. A local detour is available but not accessible for commercial truck traffic.

UPDATE: 1:55 p.m.

DriveBC is reporting that Highway 97 is closed in both directions due to the fruit stand structural fire between Road 20 and Road 18.

The closure is running for 1.4 km of the highway, about 7 to 9 km south of Oliver. Watch for traffic control.

A local detour is available.

ORIGINAL: 1:36 p.m.

Heavy smoke can be seen near Highway 97 between Osoyoos and Oliver Tuesday afternoon, where a fruit stand has caught fire.

The Oliver fire department is currently responding, where fire chief Bob Graham stated they’re in the midst of fighting it.

More to come.