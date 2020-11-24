Penticton's Landmark Cinemas closes doors again

Photo: Contributed

For the second time this year, Penticton's only movie theatre has had to close its doors due to provincial health orders.

Landmark Cinemas 7 made the announcement on its Facebook page Tuesday, effective immediately, in compliance with government directives.

The theatre also had to shut down in March, re-opening in early July.

Current provincial health directives that apply to the theatre expire Dec. 7, with the possibility of extension.

Anyone who has already purchased upcoming movie tickets can click here for refund information.