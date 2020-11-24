RDOS moving to reduced winter hours for landfills

Photo: RDOS
The Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen will soon begin operating on reduced hours for the winter.
Starting Dec. 1 until the end of February 2021, all four RDOS landfills will move to their winter schedule.
- Campbell Mountain Landfill in Penticton will be closed Sundays from December 6th to the end of February. Operating hours are Monday to Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:45 p.m.
- The Keremeos Landfill will be closed Wednesdays from December to the end of February. The landfill will be open Sundays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- The Oliver Landfill opens at a later time on weekdays in winter. From December 1st to the end of February the Oliver Landfill is open Noon to 3:45 p.m. on weekdays and 10 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. on Saturday.
- The Okanagan Falls Landfill will be closed Saturdays over winter but remains open from 10 a.m. to 1:45 p.m. on weekdays
All landfills are closed on statutory holidays and Boxing Day.