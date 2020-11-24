RDOS moving to reduced winter hours for landfills

Photo: RDOS

The Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen will soon begin operating on reduced hours for the winter.

Starting Dec. 1 until the end of February 2021, all four RDOS landfills will move to their winter schedule.

Campbell Mountain Landfill in Penticton will be closed Sundays from December 6th to the end of February. Operating hours are Monday to Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:45 p.m.

The Keremeos Landfill will be closed Wednesdays from December to the end of February. The landfill will be open Sundays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Oliver Landfill opens at a later time on weekdays in winter. From December 1st to the end of February the Oliver Landfill is open Noon to 3:45 p.m. on weekdays and 10 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. on Saturday.

The Okanagan Falls Landfill will be closed Saturdays over winter but remains open from 10 a.m. to 1:45 p.m. on weekdays

All landfills are closed on statutory holidays and Boxing Day.