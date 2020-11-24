164522
Penticton  

City suspends all group fitness activities

Group fitness suspended

The City of Penticton has temporarily suspended all group fitness activities at its facilities in accordance with updates to provincial restrictions announced Monday. 

Participants registered in affected programs will be contacted. 

All sport activities such as four-on-four hockey, pickleball and badminton are still permitted to continue viaSport’s Return to Sport Phase 3 guidance. viaSport is currently reviewing the guidance, in consultation with public health, and will be releasing updated guidelines soon.

Individual activities such as public skating, swimming and use of the fitness room are also permitted. Reservations remain necessary. 

Masks are required at all recreation facilities. 

