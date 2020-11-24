164522
164989
Penticton  

PIB wins recognition for accounting practices

PIB wins accounting award

- | Story: 317274

The Penticton Indian Band (PIB) has earned a gold standard commendation from the First Nations Financial Management Board (FNFMB). 

FNFMB’s mandate is to support Canada’s First Nations and help them effectively manage their finances, apply for loans on similar terms as other governments in Canada and to review and audit financial practices.

The PIB is one of just 24 First Nations in BC and 44 nationwide to attain the Financial Management System certification. 

"This ensures that the community receives the transparency and accountability that it deserves," said PIB Chief Greg Gabriel.

“The review included obtaining an understanding of the System, assessing any risks associated with the System, testing the design and implementation of the System based upon the assessed risk, and performing such other procedures considered necessary in the circumstances,” Geordie Hungerford, FNFMB’s Chief Executive Officer, wrote in a Nov. 6 letter to Chief and Council.

The PIB has a team of six responsible for the financial records, and a finance and audit committee that provides oversight and reports to Council. 

The local First Nation had previously attained two other FNFMB standards, Financial Performance Certification in 2013 and Approved Financial Administration Law in 2017.

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More Penticton News

165044
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Penticton News > Send us your news tips >
151852


Real Estate
3623204
305 Lawrence Ave
3 bedrooms 2 baths
$499,900
more details
165959




Send us your News Tips!


164489


Penticton SPCA Featured Pet

Dawn
Dawn Penticton SPCA >


164219


Funny bumper stickers

Galleries
Who’s making these bumper stickers?
Funny bumper stickers (2)
Galleries
Dane Cook in talks to guest host Jeopardy!
Showbiz
Dane Cook is in talks to guest host Jeopardy! following the...
Funny baby crying “LET IT GO”
Must Watch
Bumblebees yes, Frozen no.
Dad pranks 3 year old daughter with makeup
Must Watch
Someone is NOT impressed.


South Okanagan Quick Links City of Penticton
Penticton Tourism
Penticton Transit
Okanagan Falls
Town of Oliver
Town of Osoyoos
Town of Keremeos
Interior Health
Okanagan College
Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen
Penticton & Wine Country Chamber
Penticton Discussion Forum
District of Summerland
Summerland Chamber & Tourism
School District 67 - Okanagan Skaha
School District 53 - Okanagan Similkameen
Okanagan Regional Library
Township of Hedley
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
165078
163919