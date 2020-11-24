165482
162271
Penticton  

Woman who pleaded guilty to stealing from Oliver Elementary PAC has sentencing delayed

PAC fund thief court delays

Dale Boyd / Local Journalism Initiative - | Story: 317215

The former treasurer of the Oliver Elementary School parental advisory committee who pleaded guilty to stealing funds from the committee had court proceedings delayed this week due to health-related issues.

Belinda Yorke pleaded guilty to theft over $5,000 in February, 2020. She was charged in 2019 after an 18-month RCMP investigation into missing funds that the Oliver Elementary School’s parental advisory committee uses to enhance students’ experience at the school.

Yorke resigned from her position on the committee in January 2018, when committee executives reported the alleged theft of funds to the Oliver RCMP, who in turn began their extensive investigation with assistance from the PAC and the BC Gaming Policy Enforcement Branch.

During a short hearing in B.C. Supreme Court in Penticton Monday, defence counsel Michael Patterson said his client is in “serious ill health.” Patterson told the court Yorke has undergone multiple surgeries and was unable to provide the further instructions needed to make the application for a conditional sentence — a non-custodial sentence served in the community, commonly referred to as house arrest. Under the criminal code, a conditional sentence is not available for those guilty of theft or fraud over $5,000.

A date for court to hear Yorke’s application has yet to be set and will be scheduled on Dec. 7.

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More Penticton News

163280
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Penticton News > Send us your news tips >
151852


Real Estate
4330500
116-2901 Abbott Street
2 bedrooms 3 baths
$849,000
more details
163280




Send us your News Tips!


165411


Penticton SPCA Featured Pet

Lola
Lola Penticton SPCA >


165127


Kitty clings to doorknob to be let in

Must Watch
This cat wants in the house NOW.
Daily Dose
Daily Dose
Tuesday morning awesomeness.
Daily Dose (2)
Daily Dose
Jennifer Lopez accused of ripping off Beyonce’s Grammys performance for AMAs appearance
Music
Jennifer Lopez’s performance at the American Music Awards...
Rich kids of Instagram
Galleries
There’s a lot of money packed into this gallery.


South Okanagan Quick Links City of Penticton
Penticton Tourism
Penticton Transit
Okanagan Falls
Town of Oliver
Town of Osoyoos
Town of Keremeos
Interior Health
Okanagan College
Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen
Penticton & Wine Country Chamber
Penticton Discussion Forum
District of Summerland
Summerland Chamber & Tourism
School District 67 - Okanagan Skaha
School District 53 - Okanagan Similkameen
Okanagan Regional Library
Township of Hedley
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
163235
163919