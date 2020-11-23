Telethon leaves Penticton's OSNS Child and Youth Development centre thrilled, smashing fundraising goal

Photo: OSNS The OSNS telethon in 2019.

The OSNS Child and Youth Development Centre in Penticton is over the moon after the above-and-beyond success of their telethon fundraiser this weekend.

The Share a Smile telethon and auction raised over $81,000, despite having to go virtual and adapt constantly this year due to COVID-19 restrictions.

“By the time the broadcast started, I think we were on Plan D” said executive director Manisha Willms. “Last week we had created an elaborate set up for phone panels including dividers between each station, and then, with new instructions from public health on Thursday, we changed yet again to phone panels working from home. Everyone was so accommodating in our efforts to put safety at the forefront of this year’s broadcast."

It's a much-needed influx of money for the organization after a tough year, and easily tops last year's total of over $34,000. They had set a goal of $50,000.

Longtime OSNS volunteer Wayne McDougall has been with the telethon for the entirety of its 41-year history. He described Sunday’s broadcast as a success and said that “In spite of ongoing change after change – on a scale we’ve never seen before - the community rallied to support children. Our approach with the virtual platform was technically complex but the team were able to overcome all the obstacles and deliver a show that looked really good and met its goals!”

"This is a true testament to the generosity of not only South Okanagan communities but to communities throughout western Canada," OSNS added on social media Monday.

"We are so grateful!"

The OSNS Child and Youth Development Centre serves over 1,600 children annually in the South Okanagan Similkameen. They provide treatment services for children with developmental challenges and program for children of all abilities.