Penticton seven-year-old writes premier asking whether Elf on the Shelf can visit during COVID

A Penticton seven-year-old has asked an important question for BC's premier: Will Elf on a Shelf be allowed to visit this holiday season?

Premier John Horgan took to Twitter Monday to share the handwritten letter he had received from MacKenzie Hodges, wondering whether new health protocols meant the popular Elf on the Shelf could visit her home.

"I want to stay safe during COVID but is our Elf on the Shelf allowed to visit our house?" MacKenzie wrote.

"Can you please ask Dr. Bonnie if it is ok?"

MacKenzie included a drawing of her home's Elf, named Ralph. Similar elves find their way to many homes each Christmas, reporting back to Santa on whether children belong on the naughty or nice list.

The premier responded on Twitter.

"Dr. Bonnie Henry confirmed for me that your Elf on the Shelf, Ralph, is most definitely welcome as part of your household bubble," Horgan wrote. "Thank you MacKenzie for doing your part to be kind, calm and safe."