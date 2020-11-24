165834
Penticton  

Town of Osoyoos hosting hunt for Christmas elf

Spot the elf in the park

Families in Osoyoos can go searching for a little bit of Christmas magic in their local parks this holiday season. 

Trixie the Elf will be in town, and hiding herself in various locations waiting for intrepid seekers to snap her photo. 

Each Thursday morning starting Dec. 3 until Dec. 17, clues will be released on the Town of Osoyoos website and on EZ Rock Osoyoos' Facebook page as to Trixie's location. Participants will have six days to find Trixie, snap a photo of themselves or their family with her in the background, and submit it to [email protected]

"Remember not to touch her or she'll lose her magic!" says the town. 

Photos will be entered to win a weekly prize worth $50 and all photos will be entered into a grand prize draw worth $100. 

Pictures must be sent by 11:59 p.m. on Dec. 9, 16 and 23 respectively, and must include a picture of Trixie, where she was found, a contact name and number. 

Weekly prize draw winners will be contacted by phone. 

For more information, contact the Sonora Community Centre at 250-495-6562.

