Penticton  

Penticton businesswoman LeAnne Jakubeit remembered for her courage, bright spirit

Mourning a 'beacon of light'

Expressions of grief have been pouring in from the Penticton community over the news that beloved businesswoman and entrepreneur LeAnne Jakubeit lost her battle with cancer this weekend

LeAnne was the force behind The Grooveyard record shop, which celebrated its 30th anniversary this year. She and her husband Andrew Jakubeit, former mayor of Penticton, ran it together even through illness.

"Her cancer had returned and this time attached to her lungs. We knew there wasn’t a cure for what she had; however we didn’t expect her health to de-escalate so rapidly over a three week period," Andrew wrote in tribute to his partner and best friend of 29 years. 

He said LeAnne was "courageous, fearless and had such optimistic determination," and while the sudden decline was heart-wrenching for him and his children, he was grateful to spend final moments with her at the Penticton Regional Hospital. 

"Watching a loved one take their final breath is probably one of the most difficult things to witness. As you tremble with the emotions of moment trying to be strong, say goodbye and rationalize what is transpiring right in front of your eyes…there is a comfort with knowing she is no longer suffering and in a better place," Andrew wrote. 

LeAnne was courageous throughout her life, starting The Grooveyard in a leap of faith as a single mother with two kids.

She was also a constant supporter of local youth, starting a practice of moving fixtures in the store to the side to create a venue a few times a month for local bands to play at a time when most venues didn't allow minors to watch or perform. The Grooveyard has also been a consistent sponsor of community events that benefit youth. 

While her passing came as a sudden shock, Andrew said his family has been consoled by the pure volume of comments and support from community members, especially for his kids who grew up in Penticton but now live out of town. 

One of those voices was Debra Formo, a local realtor and friend of LeAnne's since childhood who posted a moving tribute on social media.

"[LeAnne] was always a beacon of light to all who have known her, always so beautiful, her love unconditional," Formo wrote.

Andrew said every message that has come to him and his family has been a balm during a trying time, a testament to LeAnne's spirit.

"She touched many people’s lives with her smile, energy and big heart. She will be missed but never forgotten!"

