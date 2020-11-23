164996
162268
Penticton  

Okanagan Nation Alliance puts $500,000 toward sexual assault response service programs

500K to sex assault services

Dale Boyd / Local Journalism Initiative - | Story: 317153

The Okanagan Nation Alliance (ONA) is putting $500,000 from the Ending Violence Association of BC towards sexual assault response service programs over the next three years.

The acquisition of the funding, announced by the ONA Nov. 20, is set to build on the work already carried out by the ONA’s “You Empowered and Strong” (YES) program. The program supports Syilx Okanagan Nation individuals, families and communities dealing with the impacts of trauma caused by violence including sexual assault and human trafficking.

The funding is in line with the 231 outlying calls to justice coming out of the The Final Report on the National Inquiry Into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls, released in 2019, which includes the development of “self-determined and Indigenous-led solutions and services.”

The YES program was launched after the ONA Wellness Committee identified needs to address family violence in the Okanagan Nation in 2015. In July 2019, the ONA Chiefs Executive Council passed a Tribal Council Resolution to support the calls to justice out of the Final Report and the continuation of the YES program.

Each community determines how to provide the services the YES program offers baed on individual community needs.

“The roots of violence toward Syilx women and girls can be traced back to the trauma and systemic racism that communities have experienced over years of colonization. The ONA remains committed to ensuring that Syilx individuals and families across the Nation have proper support, safety and healing,” said Chief Clarence Louie, ONA Chairman.

“Through such initiatives as this we are taking decisive action to provide access to community-drive, culturally appropriate and effective services. This work must continue.

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More Penticton News

161865
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Penticton News > Send us your news tips >
151852


Real Estate
4325355
1232 Ellis street
2 bedrooms 3 baths
$699,000
more details
165959




Send us your News Tips!




Penticton SPCA Featured Pet

Lola
Lola Penticton SPCA >


162291


WWE legend The Undertaker officially retires

Showbiz
Wrestling legend The Undertaker has officially retired from the WWE. The sports entertainment star, real name Mark Calaway, has...
Food Memes
Galleries
Good old hunger humour.
Food Memes (2)
Galleries
Boomer the Bulldog says sorry
Must Watch
New Nikes
Must Watch
Mom draws Nike symbol on son’s white shoes.


South Okanagan Quick Links City of Penticton
Penticton Tourism
Penticton Transit
Okanagan Falls
Town of Oliver
Town of Osoyoos
Town of Keremeos
Interior Health
Okanagan College
Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen
Penticton & Wine Country Chamber
Penticton Discussion Forum
District of Summerland
Summerland Chamber & Tourism
School District 67 - Okanagan Skaha
School District 53 - Okanagan Similkameen
Okanagan Regional Library
Township of Hedley
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
164773
162894