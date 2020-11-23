Penticton has plenty to offer as province tightens restrictions

Photo: Wayne and Freda

"Four seasons of fun" is new a collaboration between Castanet and Travel Penticton showcasing what Penticton has to offer all year round. Watch for it every Monday morning.

There’s no better place for locals to enjoy amenities than Penticton as the province moves into tighter COVID-19 restrictions.

As Dr. Bonnie Henry announced last week, non-essential travel is suspended and social gatherings should be limited to your household, but luckily for Pentictonites there is plenty to enjoy that doesn't require travelling.

With mild weather in the forecast, start your day at Wayne and Freda, a hot spot for a warm drink and a bite to eat.

Ryan Hawk, who owns the coffee shop with his wife Jen, said he’s grateful for the community support.

“We really appreciate it,” said Hawk. “We just appreciate everyone being accommodating.”

And while the shop has cut down its in-house seating, they’ve ramped up business by offering an order online option for customers who would like to pop in, but not linger.

“It’s super COVID-friendly,” said Hawk. “You order and pay online, so there’s no ordering and coming in to pay. Your order will be ready, and you come in and pick it up.”

And the menu continues to impress, with several new items on the way, and the ever-popular breakfast sandwiches still a local favourite.

“We’ve got unbelievable bakers,” said Hawk.

And there are plans for customers to soon be able to enjoy a shot of Bailey’s in their hot drink, or local brews with their lunch.

With a hot drink in hand, why not enjoy a leisurely stroll along Penticton Creek, a low-grade paved route suitable for all ages and abilities.

For a longer adventure, take the bikes up to the KVR trail and explore the famed tunnels above Naramata, or kick it up a notch on the network of mountain biking trails on Campbell Mountain. There are short and long, beginner and expert trails, so there is something for everyone.

Wind down for lunch at Bad Tattoo Brewing, with a rock-oven pizza or fresh salad paired with a locally brewed beer to perk you up. Takeout is available for both beer and food for those who prefer to enjoy at home.

But if you’ve biked through your lunch and are looking more for a cozy dinner, Theo’s is sure to have a roaring fire and bottle of wine waiting for you.

Traditional belly dancing is back, and is taking place from a socially distanced, safe distance in the restaurant.

Enjoy the live entertainment with a glass of the restaurant’s blueberry tea, or if you’re in more of a dine-at-home mood at the end of the day, enjoy 11 per cent off your takeout order.

Learn more at www.visitpenticton.com and on social @visitpenticton