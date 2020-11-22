165482
Penticton  

PENSAR and fire department use helicopter to save injured hiker

Helicopter used in rescue

- | Story: 317118

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More Penticton News

163029
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Penticton News > Send us your news tips >
151852


Real Estate
4316413
5469 South Perimeter Way
4 bedrooms 4 baths
$560,000
more details
164731




Send us your News Tips!




Penticton SPCA Featured Pet

Lola
Lola Penticton SPCA >


165880


Nostalgia

Galleries
A little ’80’s/ ’90’s nostalgia for your Sunday evening.
Nostalgia (2)
Galleries
Prince Harry crowned World’s Sexiest Royal
Showbiz
Prince Harry may have relinquished his role as a senior British...
Seal comes to hold hands!
Must Watch
He came back from a quick bath to hold hands with his trainer, so...
Accidental Camouflage
Galleries
Accidental camouflage is the best camouflage.


South Okanagan Quick Links City of Penticton
Penticton Tourism
Penticton Transit
Okanagan Falls
Town of Oliver
Town of Osoyoos
Town of Keremeos
Interior Health
Okanagan College
Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen
Penticton & Wine Country Chamber
Penticton Discussion Forum
District of Summerland
Summerland Chamber & Tourism
School District 67 - Okanagan Skaha
School District 53 - Okanagan Similkameen
Okanagan Regional Library
Township of Hedley
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
162308
162894