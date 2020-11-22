PENSAR and fire department use helicopter to save injured hiker

Penticton Search and Rescue (PENSAR) along with Penticton Fire Department saved an injured hiker in the Wiltse Heights area on Sunday.

PENSAR received a call just before 2 p.m. on Nov. 22 of an injured 21-year-old female who went hiking in the Wiltse area.

“We responded along with the Penticton Fire Department to the area … with two search members and two fire department members found the lady up on the mountain,” explains Randy Brown, a manager with PENSAR.

With temperatures dropping the trail was icy for the hikers, which made the rescue increasingly difficult.

“We determined it was probably best for both the person and our SAR volunteers and the fire personnel... and be most expedient if we used a helicopter.”

Members loaded the injured female into the helicopter who was then transferred to BC Ambulance Services at the Penticton Regional Airport.

Brown says the hiker injured her leg and was not able to walk. She was with another person who was unharmed and was able to contact emergency services.

More people have been hiking due to new COVID-19 restrictions. Brown says he may sound like a broken record, but urged people prepared for the elements.

“Most people are going into these areas, sometimes dressing inappropriately - not knowing that if something were to happen, they could be there for a long time.”

He says the biggest thing he’s observed is people are not wearing proper footwear - like sneakers and running shoes."

“They start hiking and they go into an area and it gets a little icy and snowy and for some trails, you need to have proper footwear like a hiking boot that will give you some stability.”

Brown also encourages people to use hiking poles as another level of stability. He also says hikers should use apps like TrailForks, which can help save lives by saving time, as it pinpoints exactly where you’re located when you require assistance.