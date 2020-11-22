165482
Penticton  

Penticton sees 100 people gather for anti-mask protest

Rally against masks, again

Melanie Eksal - | Story: 317097

About 100 people gathered on all four corners of Warren Avenue West and Main Street in Penticton Sunday to demonstrate against mask and social distancing guidelines, and to protest recent regulations enacted by the BC government.

David Lindsay, the spokesperson the Common Law Education and Rights Initiative, or C.L.E.A.R., said this was the group’s second day this weekend demonstrating in the Okanagan, after hosting an event in Kelowna Saturday.

“There’s a lot of anger out there,” he said.

Lindsay claims "there is no pandemic," though provincial health statistics show that as of Nov. 20, there were 7,122 people with active cases of COVID-19 in the province, 57 in the ICU and 331 deaths associated with the virus. Thirty-two British Columbians died from the virus last week alone. 

The protestors marched with signs, and handed out pamphlets questioning the science behind testing and wearing masks. 

Mass public gatherings of any size are prohibited under new health orders, as are any indoor social gatherings outside of a person's household contacts. A new public health order has mandated the wearing of masks in all indoor public and retail spaces.

There was no police at the scene of the protest while Castanet was there, between noon and 12:40 p.m.

