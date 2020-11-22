The Critteraid Sanctuary in Summerland is looking for someone to foster a depressed cat

Casey Richardson

The Critteraid Animal Sanctuary in Summerland has a cat that's fallen into a depression and needs a bit of love to lift him up.

“Duncan is a heartbreaking case for all your volunteers to see,” Jess Byer, Critteraid Animal Director said. “What we’re looking for is a family to help Duncan basically change his behaviour and help save his life.”

Duncan is described like many cases that happen with cats, probably having a family that moved away and left him behind.

A family in the area started feeding him, but noticed he was declining.

“He's stopped eating as much and he's really become what is best encompassed as depression,” Byer explained.

“We don’t see Duncan get out of his room and move around his space as much as we want him too.”

The shy kitty will need a family that's willing to be patient while fostering him and give him a small space in their room.

“We walk you through everything, we’ll tell you exactly how to set things up to what the steps are to encourage him to come out of his shell. To learn to trust and learn to love again.”

Anyone interested in find out more about Critteraid’s fostering program or looking after Duncan can send an email to [email protected]