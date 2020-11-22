164654
Penticton  

Oliver council will be discussing public feedback on the Packinghouse Lane intersection and lane change

Feedback on lane change

The Town of Oliver will be reviewing feedback on the Packinghouse Lane proposed intersection and laneway change in Monday’s meeting.

Options are currently to proceed with a multi-use pathway and shut down a portion of Packinghouse Lane; incorporate the intersection changes and keep Packinghouse Lane open to vehicle traffic; leave the proposed changes at the intersection and develop only around the new development at 5931 Airport Street, or decide to refer back to staff for more information or proposed changes. 

The first option would involve closing down the lane-way and developing a multi use pathway with lighting and some landscaping. This meant extending the north mall exit right to Co-op Avenue and still allowing turning off and on to Co-op in either direction and eliminating vehicles from stopping before the lane-way and then moving forward again to Co-op Avenue before turning. 

Option two was keeping the vehicle lane-way open and reconstructing/re-surfacing it, meaning that all access to Co-op Avenue would be closed. A median/island that would no longer allow vehicles to enter the mall entrance from Co-op (coming eastbound) or turn onto Co-op avenue from the mall entrance. Vehicles turning off of Main Street could access mall entrances and also use lane-way to access Airport Street around the Mall. 

While no changes to the intersection and lane-way was not a specified option presented to the public, some feedback did hint or suggest that nothing should be done at the intersection of Packinghouse Lane, Co-op Avenue for various reasons. 

Responses from the public show 30 in favour of option one (multi-use pathway), 25 in favour of option two (vehicle lane-way), 10 in favour of no Changes to the intersection and lane-way and eight were submitted with other options and opinions on the changes.

Comments were also submitted with some of the responses. 

“I reviewed both proposals and struggle with how to provide feedback as I see pros and cons with both, especially as someone that lives off Co-op Avenue and regularly turns left into No Frills and uses Packinghouse Lane,” one comment reads. 

“I truly don’t see how this change is going to make things any better. Change for the sake of change makes no sense,” reads another. 

A few showed support for the project, like this comment, “It’s a great idea. Divert traffic flow to lessen the hassle of driving and shopping in town for locals. This would also open up more opportunity to grow the town commercially.”

Council will be discussing the feedback from the public on Monday.

