The Grooveyard announces passing of founder and owner LeAnne Jakubeit

Photo: LeAnne (left) and Andrew Jakubeit on their store's 30th anniversary

A prominent Penticton business woman, LeAnne Jakubeit, has passed from cancer. The founder and owner of The Grooveyard just celebrated the store's 30 anniversary in September.

The announcement was made Saturday by the business on social media.

"It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our founder and co-owner LeAnne Jakubeit from battling cancer. To honour her memory and allow staff time to grieve...we will be closed tomorrow," the post reads.

The store will be closed Sunday.