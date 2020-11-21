The Penticton Minor Hockey League will be keeping it's games local following the provincial protocols

Photo: Pixabay

Minor hockey in Penticton isn’t being cancelled, but the games are being reduced to community based level only for the time being.

“Games until Dec. 7 outside of the Penticton Minor Hockey League are cancelled, but there will still be practices and scrimmages among the PMHA teams and players,” Kara Ouellette, president of the PMHA said.

“They’ll still be allowed to participate at stage three, which is games and contact, they just aren’t allowed to be playing teams from other communities.”

The PMHA made this decision following the announcement from Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry on Thursday, reiterating that British Columbians should suspend all non-essential travel within the province for the time being.

“It’s trying to stop that travel and that potential of spreading the virus if anyone was to have it to other communities and other communities bringing it into penticton,” Ouellette said.

But the situation for the entire season hasn't been decided yet, hoping to keep the kids playing.

“We're waiting to see what the province comes out with but we do have different contingency plans ready to go if travel continues to not be permitted,’ she explained.

“It's a very fluid situation and things are changing it seems like sometimes every hour so we’re just trying to keep on top of things and ensure the health and safety of the kids is the most important thing.”

The organization is also working to see how they can keep kids engaged on the ice, but the overall positive attitudes from the players is commendable.

“From the beginning of the season, the kids have been fantastic. They don’t have an issue wearing their masks, they understand getting dressed before.

“We’re not getting any pushback...they’re really happy just to be out there.”